TRAFFIC

NCDOT quietly begins project to widen I-40 from Raleigh Beltline to Johnston County

EMBED </>More Videos

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Relief is on the way for one of the most congested commutes in the Triangle.

Twelve miles of I-40 from the I-440 Beltline in Raleigh to Highway 42 in Johnston County is being widened.

"Going home or going to the beach it's so backed up and just congested and horrible," commuter Heather John told ABC11.

The work began quietly this week as crews started doing overnight prep work.

It will begin in earnest next month, according to NCDOT, when concrete barriers go up.

Beachgoer Diana Smith of Raleigh welcomed the news saying, "I think it's long overdue. And I hope they add more than one lane in either direction."



An NCDOT spokesperson said an additional two lanes will be added both east and westbound.

Thirty years ago, when I-40 ended in Raleigh, it took three hours to get to New Hanover County beaches and four hours for some beaches beyond that on the southern coast of North Carolina.

The stretch to Wilmington was finished in December of 1990 and completed the 2,500-mile interstate which goes all the way to Barstow, California.

The Raleigh-to-Wilmington segment not only made the beach trip quicker and easier, but it also brought growth and prosperity to southeastern Wake County and Johnston County as well.

And with that growth came tons of traffic - traffic that will get an outlet when the widening is complete in 2022.

During the project, the DOT will try to disrupt traffic as little as possible.

The new lanes will be built first and traffic will be moved onto those lanes while the current lanes are upgraded.

But construction always brings additional congestion from rubberneckers and the limited space for vehicles to pull over when a driver has car trouble or wrecks.

Still, it's a welcome project.

"It'll be worth it. If it actually fixes our traffic problems in that area then it will be worth it," said Heather John.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-40I-440road repairhighwaysRaleighWake CountyJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Driving Me Crazy: What's the correct way to 'zipper merge'
'It's just crazy:' Apex resident laments NCDOT's Ten Ten Road plan
Both directions of NC-42 closed in Johnston County near Clayton
Major events slow down traffic in Raleigh Saturday
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 NC lineman killed repairing lines downed by Hurricane Michael
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Man bought soap he thought was cocaine at RDU, police say
Fake deputy pulled car over, sexually assaulted driver in Nash Co.
Man wanted in May shooting death of 27-year-old in Durham
Raleigh day spa hosts event to give back to women less fortunate
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
Show More
3 new businesses to check out near Durham Central Park
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
First African-American news anchor in the southeast dies at 81
Blue Bell announces 2 new holiday flavors
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
More News