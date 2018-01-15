TRAFFIC

TOY STORY: RC car chases white pickup truck on Houston highway

EMBED </>More Videos

VROOM-VROOM: This is one toy story unlike any other we've ever seen in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A lot of weird things happen on Houston roadways, but we haven't seen anything quite like this before.

Alex Villa was driving on the highway when he spotted something on the roadway ahead.

New cell phone video shows an RC car in a hurry behind a white pickup truck, racing alongside vehicles at impressive speed.

"Look at this guy," Villa said from the passenger seat, rolling down the window to get a better look.

You can hear the whirr of the remote control car as it continues to race along the highway before vanishing.

"He just excited!" Villa exclaimed. "That was his exit apparently!"

While we don't know where the little car sped off to, we're convinced Woody or Buzz might know something about this toy story.
Related Topics:
traffictoysmust-see videohighwaystrucksbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News