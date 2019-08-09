Traffic

Ring camera captures out of control truck careening toward Texas body shop

SPICEWOOD, Texas -- A scary scene played out in rural Texas as an out of control truck careened toward a local business.

Video from a nearby Ring camera captured the moment on August 6 when the truck left the road, bounced into the air and crashed into a parked truck in Spicewood.

A worker at Jim's Marine and Auto Service was lying on the ground, mere feet from where it happened, but ran to safety when he heard the first crash.

The driver survived the incident, but there was no word on why he lost control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictexasu.s. & worldaccidentcaught on cameracrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plans in works to widen 'frightening' Creedmoor Road in Wake County
Fayetteville Police investigate after man fatally shot inside vehicle
Exclusive: Quick-thinking woman foils Raleigh robbery spree
Fayetteville PD says man's claim of abusive traffic stop is false
'It's really scary:' Shots fired at Raleigh shopping center
Dior selling $150 reusable straw set, $600 candle for home
Consumers set spending record in downtown Raleigh
Show More
Durham woman kicked off Frontier flight sues for $55 million
All Hoke County students will eat for free this school year
Durham County Main Library plans for spring opening
7 pets die, dozens rescued in fire at Durham animal hospital
El Paso suspect's mom called police weeks earlier: Attorney
More TOP STORIES News