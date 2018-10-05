TRAFFIC

Road closures coming to Capital Blvd at Wade Avenue due to gateway project

By and Kim Deaner
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
As the NCDOT continues its overhaul of Capital Boulevard into a downtown gateway, some major traffic changes are about to be implemented.

Starting Monday, drivers won't be able to access a section of Wade Avenue.

That's because the Wade Avenue bridge over Capital Boulevard in Raleigh is being replaced.

On Monday, the Wade Avenue on/off ramp will close so new flyover ramps to the new bridge can eventually be put in.

It's designed to connect northbound Capital Boulevard traffic with westbound Wade Avenue.

The bridge was built in 1954 and categorized as structurally deficient due to age.

Some drivers say the construction will be an inconvenience, initially.

"It definitely will be an inconvenience but as you can see this road needs a lot of work so hopefully after the bridge gets taken care of people just see that it's mainly a benefit for their safety," driver Zachariah Claxton told ABC11.

The ramp from northbound Capital Boulevard to Wade Avenue will be closed for 60 days. The loop from Wade Avenue to northbound Capital Boulevard will be closed for 180 days.

Traffic anchor Kim Deaner shares the detours in the video above.
