Road reopens after water main break in downtown Chapel Hill

Officials were encouraging drivers to use Franklin Street as an alternate route.
According to Chapel Hill police, the break was fixed around 5:15 p.m.
.@OWASA1 reports that the water line break has been repaired. #ThankYou for your patience!— Chapel Hill Police (@ChapelHillPD) June 30, 2019
Businesses, including the Blue Dogwood Public Market, were closed for the day due to the water main break.
There was a main water pipe break in downtown Chapel Hill this morning. All our water is off and they estimate that it won’t be back till 7p tonight. We are closing for the day.— Blue Dogwood Public Market (@bluedogwoodch) June 30, 2019
Thank you for your understanding, and everyone enjoy your Sunday.
#CHTraffic: W #RosemarySt near Key Food Mart is closed due to a suspected water main break. @OWASA1 is en route. Use #FranklinSt as an alternate route until further notice. @chtransit @WCHLChapelboro @TheHerald_Sun @dailytarheel @wunc @wraltraffic @WNCNTRAFFIC @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/i4KhQxkItl— Chapel Hill Police (@ChapelHillPD) June 30, 2019