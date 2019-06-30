road closure

Road reopens after water main break in downtown Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- W. Rosemary Street was closed due to a suspected water main break Sunday, Chapel Hill police said.

Officials were encouraging drivers to use Franklin Street as an alternate route.

According to Chapel Hill police, the break was fixed around 5:15 p.m.



Businesses, including the Blue Dogwood Public Market, were closed for the day due to the water main break.



