Roads closed around the Triangle due to flooding from Tropical Storm Michael

Henry Street in #Roxboro is closed. @ChiefDavidHess is urging drivers not to drive past this barricade and others. There is a creek nearby that is swelling. #TurnAroundDontDrown #TropicalStormMichael #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/LdqWivtKkO — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 11, 2018

WOW! Flooding at Durham Drive and Gideon Creek Way by Tryon Road in Raleigh. #HurricaneMichael #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/wZFGahTUAT — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 11, 2018

Bolin Creek along Umstead Drive in @chapelhillgov. A stretch of Umstead Drive is now closed @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/9G7bgq3XCE — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) October 11, 2018

MAJOR CLOSURE in downtown #Raleigh: McDowell Street at Lane Street is closed due to flooding. An official tells me it’s closed until Peace Street, where there could be a water main break. There’s a major backup as folks try to leave downtown. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/IHMM4jTasl — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 11, 2018

Henry Street in Roxboro is closed.Significant flooding reported at Durham Drive and Gideon Creek Way by Tryon Road in Raleigh.Umstead Drive is closed near Bolin Creek in Chapel Hill.Capital Boulevard is closed in both directions between Wade Avenue and Lane Street due to flooding.Inbound traffic is being diverted west at Wade Avenue.Outbound is diverted west at Lane Street.