Roads closed around the Triangle due to flooding from Tropical Storm Michael

5:18 p.m.

Henry Street in Roxboro is closed.
4:39 p.m.

Significant flooding reported at Durham Drive and Gideon Creek Way by Tryon Road in Raleigh.

4:32 p.m.

Umstead Drive is closed near Bolin Creek in Chapel Hill.
3:45 p.m.

Capital Boulevard is closed in both directions between Wade Avenue and Lane Street due to flooding.

Inbound traffic is being diverted west at Wade Avenue.



Outbound is diverted west at Lane Street.
