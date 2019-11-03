Traffic

Here's a list of roads, trails impacted by the City of Oaks Marathon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 5,000 people took to the chilly streets of downtown Raleigh on Sunday morning to participate in the 14th annual Blue Cross Blue Shield City of Oaks Marathon.

"Everybody is so happy whether somebody's walk in the first 5K or running their 50th marathon it's a group of folks that are positive and happy and excited to be here," John Kane, the founder and race organizer of the marathon.

The course weaves throughout the city of Raleigh, causing some road and trail closures around the capital city

The race is a qualifier for one of the country's largest marathons, the Boston Marathon..

The city has detours in place, but roads are expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

For a full list of closures and estimated reopening times, check here.

Greenway trails impacted:
  • House Creek
  • Trail Reedy Creek Trail
  • Mine Creek Trail
