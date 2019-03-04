Roundabout construction means detours in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- This is a heads up if your daily commute includes time spent on University Drive or Hope Valley Road in Durham.You'll see 'Road Closed' and 'Local Traffic Only' signs as you approach the point where those streets intersect while the NC Department of Transportation crews work on changing the traffic flow through that area.One of those changes includes a roundabout."Water lines, sewer line replacement," said resident engineer James Nordan. "Storm drain replacement, sidewalks, curb and gutter, and of course the roundabout, in the middle of the island."Detours during the construction period are expected to last until the fall.One homeowner whose property lost trees when crews cleared the area for roundabout construction wonders why there and why now?"Because it's not a high traffic area, except between 7:30 and 8:30 in the morning, and then maybe 5:30 to 6 o'clock at night," said retired firefighter Roger Greer. "The only time that we do have some traffic issues. They said they're doing it for the future progress that Durham's making."Nordan has numbers that reinforce that conclusion: "Average daily traffic count we have is 11,500 cars per day on Hope Valley Road. That is expected to increase by 1,500 cars per day on the next 20 years."Volume engineers believe can be accommodated by the roundabout when it's done. Until then, they ask you to heed the traffic signs posted near and in the construction zone.