Roundabout set to open in high-traffic area in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A roundabout expected to improve the traffic flow around University Drive and Hope Valley Road in Durham is set to open.

Construction for the roundabout started earlier this year. The NCDOT says Hope Valley Road brings 11,500 vehicles through the intersection on an average day.

The roundabout is expected to make the area safer. The NCDOT produced a video to help drivers navigate roundabouts.
