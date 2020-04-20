Driver dies after losing control, flipping SUV in Durham

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- A Roxboro man died when he flipped his SUV in a single-vehicle accident in Durham on Monday morning.Willie Lee Ramsey lost control of the GMC Yukon he was driving in the 4600 block of North Roxboro Street between Monk Road and Wellington Drive around 6:45 a.m. The SUV hit a tree and embankment before flipping over on the driver's side and stopping in the southbound lanes, according to Durham Police.Ramsey, 60, was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.Part of Roxboro Street was closed while police investigated.