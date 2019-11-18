S. Alston Avenue reopens after Durham wreck that took down power pole

Durham police said two vehicles collided on South Alston Avenue on Sunday around 6 p.m., knocking down a power pole.
South Alston Avenue between Linwood and Cox Avenues was closed because of the wreck.
Durham Police said all lanes of S. Alston Avenue reopened shortly before 4 p.m. Monday
A detour has @DurhamPoliceNC diverting traffic off South Alston between Linwood and Cox Aves. A two vehicle collision knocked down a power pole there, and repair work will affect morning commuters. We’re live on @ABC11_WTVD w/updates during drive time. pic.twitter.com/MONegllUi9— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) November 18, 2019
Earlier Monday, work was still being done on cable and phone lines in the street.
No serious injuries were reported.