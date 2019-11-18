Traffic

S. Alston Avenue reopens after Durham wreck that took down power pole

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sunday night wreck near the Durham Freeway affected travel for some drivers into Monday afternoon.

Durham police said two vehicles collided on South Alston Avenue on Sunday around 6 p.m., knocking down a power pole.

South Alston Avenue between Linwood and Cox Avenues was closed because of the wreck.

Durham Police said all lanes of S. Alston Avenue reopened shortly before 4 p.m. Monday



Earlier Monday, work was still being done on cable and phone lines in the street.

No serious injuries were reported.
