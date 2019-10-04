Traffic

School bus dragged, ran over child in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school bus ran over a child in Moore County on Wednesday afternoon, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The boy has since been released from the hospital.

It happened near the intersection of Walker Street and Americus Road.

Troopers said the bus driver closed the door on the boy's bookbag and started to drive. That dragged the boy about 10 feet before the bus' back tire ran over him.

The boy's mother said he suffered wrist and elbow injuries along with bruises and scrapes.

The bus driver was charged with careless and reckless driving.

ABC11 has reached out to Moore County Schools for comment, but has not yet heard back.
