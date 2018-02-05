TRAFFIC

School bus involved in crash in Roxboro

The school bus sustained extensive damage after a crash in Roxboro Monday afternoon. (Roxboro Police Department)

ROXBORO, NC (WTVD) --
Roxboro police are investigating a school bus crash just after 2:30 p.m. this afternoon on Madison Boulevard.

Police said 53-year-old Donald Tingen made a left turn from Madison onto Oak Street when he hit a Person County school bus head on.

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said, "As a parent it is a scary phone call to hear the bus your child rides was involved in a crash. I commend school staff for calmly notifying parents their children were okay. We are relieved that none of the students nor the bus driver were injured."

Tingen was taken to Person Memorial with minor injuries.

Police said that they expect to charge Tingen with not having a license, left of center, failure to yield right of way, and unsafe movement.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficinvestigationschool bus accidentperson county newsRoxboroPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News