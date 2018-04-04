Second teen dies after chase, crash Monday night in Fayetteville

18 year old Asia Boka was a senior at Pine Forest High School. She was one of the teens killed in a car crash last night. Her mother told me she would have turned 19 next week. At 11: why the sheriff's deputy followed the teen driver in the first place #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/SQIMyR6j1j — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 4, 2018

Police close off Eastern Boulevard after the crash.

Two teens were killed in a chase that ended in a crash Monday night in Fayetteville.Moses Jackson, 17, and Asia Boka, 18, both died from their injuries.Police said the two vehicles involved in the crash were a 2017 Kia and a 2016 Hyundai. The Hyundai was occupied by one person, while the Kia was occupied by five people.The driver of the Kia was identified as a 15-year-old boy.An 18-year-old girl and one 16-year-old girl were also injured.The crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the area of E. Russell Street.Police said the preliminary investigation showed that a Kia sedan being pursued by a deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a Hyundai. Two people in the Kia were ejected from the car."The deputy activated his blue lights and the vehicle took a right on Mcdaniel. Then another right and another right running three stop signs," said Cumberland County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Sean Swain. "We will only engage for a serious felony or if we feel someone is driving while impaired. Then we would chase somebody for that."The sheriff's office refrained from calling the incident a chase, saying instead that the deputy was following the driver closely as he ran a stop sign.The 15-year-old jumped out of the car and tried to run away."With the assistance of the citizen, they stopped the juvenile and we were able to apprehend him," said Swain.The victims were originally taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.The driver of the Hyundai was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.Boka's mother told ABC11 that Asia was an outgoing teenager who had graduated a semester early from Pine Forest High School. She was a first lieutenant in JROTC and wanted to join the Air Force.