Section of New Bern Avenue closed after crash takes down traffic lights

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New Bern Avenue is closed from Trawick Road to New Hope Road after a morning crash took down multiple traffic lights.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

Police said a driver coming from Trawick Road ran through the intersection, crossed eight lanes, hit a pole and knocked down the lights.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police suspect the driver was impaired.

Crews are on the scene but it is estimated repairs will take eight hours.

NCDOT expects the road to reopen around 7 p.m.
