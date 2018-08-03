TRAFFIC

Section of Wake Forest Road still closed after water main break

Water main break

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A section of Wake Forest Road near downtown Raleigh continues to remain closed Friday morning as crews work to fix a water main break.

The City of Raleigh has closed the 1600 block of Wake Forest Road between Brookside Drive and Old Louisburg Road to make needed road repairs following an emergency water main repair which happened on Wednesday.

It's possible that inclement weather could delay resurfacing.

The following detours are still in place:
  • Motorists heading eastbound on Wake Forest Road turn left on Brookside Drive and proceed northbound on Capital Blvd.

  • Motorists heading westbound on Wake Forest Road turn right on Old Louisburg Road and proceed southbound on Capital Blvd.


Motorists approaching this work area should expect delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible.
