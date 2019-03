FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A security issue has shut down both inbound and outbound traffic of the All-American Freeway, which is the main thoroughfare into Fort Bragg, officials said.Officials added that there is no access to the base via the All-American.Fayetteville police are diverting all inbound traffic on to I-295.It is unclear when the highway will reopen.