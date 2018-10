Several lanes of I-440 near Raleigh are closed after a log truck overturned Tuesday afternoon.Shortly after 1 p.m., a truck carrying logs overturned near Exit 11/Capital Blvd, leaving the three left lanes heading east and the left lane heading west closed.As of 2 p.m., the two left lanes are closed at Exit 11/Capital Boulevard.Those lanes are expected to be clear at 4 p.m.Traffic is being diverted onto Wake Forest Blvd in the meantime.