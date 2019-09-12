Traffic

Street closed in Fayetteville for police investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers closed Ramsey Street at Webb Street in Fayetteville early Thursday morning.

Officers have not said why the street is closed, although ABC11 crews on the scene said it appears to be related to a police chase in the area.

Fayetteville Police Department did not say how long Ramsey would remain closed between Moore and Underwood streets.

Stay with ABC11 as we gather more details about the investigation.
