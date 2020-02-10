traffic

Stretch of I-95 in Harnett County closing to widen road

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Construction crews are closing a stretch of Interstate 95 in Harnett County this week.

North Carolina DOT workers are replacing a bridge over I-95 at Long Branch Road (Exit 71) in Dunn. The goal is to demolish the current bridge and replace it with a larger one.

The impacted stretch was closed Sunday night. Drivers will exit off the highway and reenter at the same exit.

The work is part of a project to widen 15 miles of the interstate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficharnett countytraffic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Two lanes blocked on I-440 in Raleigh after multi-vehicle crash
'Dynamic left turn' intersection? It's coming to Cary, Clayton
Fayetteville officials looking at ways to transform Murchison Road
Car bursts into flames on railroad tracks in Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Chick-fil-A standoff ends with arrest of man with gun
Rain headed in... again
Unforgettable moments at the 2020 Oscars
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Community remembers man killed in Nash Co. deputy-involved shooting
Show More
New Chick-fil-A coming to Hope Mills
2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified
Panthers give surprise gift to students month after school hit by tornado
Triangle ESports Championship offers glimpse into professional gaming
1 found dead after Sampson County mobile home fire
More TOP STORIES News