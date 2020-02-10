Stretch of I-95 in Harnett County closing to widen road

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Construction crews are closing a stretch of Interstate 95 in Harnett County this week.North Carolina DOT workers are replacing a bridge over I-95 at Long Branch Road (Exit 71) in Dunn. The goal is to demolish the current bridge and replace it with a larger one.The impacted stretch was closed Sunday night. Drivers will exit off the highway and reenter at the same exit.The work is part of a project to widen 15 miles of the interstate.