Suspected water main break closes road in downtown Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- W. Rosemary Street is closed due to a suspected water main break Sunday, Chapel Hill police said.

Chapel Hill police said Orange Water and Sewer Authority (OWASA) was en route to a suspected water main break near Key Food Mart.

Officials are encouraging drivers to use Franklin Street as an alternate route.

OWASA says repairs normally take four to six hours but actual duration depends on conditions.

