4 people injured after SUV slams into Raleigh apartment building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after an SUV crashed into a portion of an apartment building Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.

It happened about 4:35 p.m. at Lexington on the Green Apartment Homes at Hollenden Drive and New Hope Road. Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash and subsequently, one of them struck the corner of the apartment building.

Raleigh Police said four people in the SUV were taken to WakeMed for treatment.





The injuries were not considered life-threatening, RPD said.

The driver hit the gas instead of the brake, police told ABC11.

While fire officials were at the scene of the crash, a fire broke out in another building at the same complex. It's unclear what caused the fire but it was under control within minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
