4 people injured after SUV slams into Raleigh apartment building

It happened about 4:35 p.m. at Lexington on the Green Apartment Homes at Hollenden Drive and New Hope Road. Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash and subsequently, one of them struck the corner of the apartment building.
Raleigh Police said four people in the SUV were taken to WakeMed for treatment.
#UPDATE: Pic from inside apartment after SUV crashed into the wall injuring a man, toddler, and others.— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) June 19, 2019
City inspectors on site to determine the structural impact on entire building. Currently evacuated. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/O2xxVRlUEg
UPDATE: Just spoke to man who was in the bedroom when SUV slammed into Lexington on the Green Apts. Says television and wall debris came crashing down onto his brother and 2-year-old nephew. They were both taken to the hospital. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/pUMRbndUY3— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) June 19, 2019
The injuries were not considered life-threatening, RPD said.
The driver hit the gas instead of the brake, police told ABC11.
While fire officials were at the scene of the crash, a fire broke out in another building at the same complex. It's unclear what caused the fire but it was under control within minutes.
