GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --A tractor-trailer hauling 8,500 gallons of fuel crashed and caught fire on an Interstate in Greensboro on Thursday.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-73 in Guilford County near the I-85 junction, according to WGHP.
The driver of the tanker was able to get out of the truck safely. He only sustained minor injuries, according to NC Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the bridge will remain closed until it can be inspected and deemed safe for traffic.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a large incident, I-85 is closed in both directions at mile marker 120 as well as I-73 south at the I-40 split. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6DgL76TbGG— Guilford County EMS (@GuilfordEMS) December 13, 2018