Tanker hauling 8,500 gallons of fuel catches fire on Greensboro interstate

A tractor-trailer hauling 8,500 gallons of fuel crashed and caught fire on an Interstate in Greensboro on Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-73 in Guilford County near the I-85 junction, according to WGHP.

The driver of the tanker was able to get out of the truck safely. He only sustained minor injuries, according to NC Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the bridge will remain closed until it can be inspected and deemed safe for traffic.
