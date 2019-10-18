crash

'She wasn't responding': Teen jumps into action to help girl hit by car after stepping off school bus

By
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- On Wednesday afternoon, 15-year-old Bradley Wright was at the right place at the right time.

He heard a driver crash into 7-year-old Jayzlin Yeboah, who had just exited her school bus. The accident unfolded just steps from his front door on the 400 block of East Woodland Avenue in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

"She was half on the concrete, half on the grass, but she was on her side. When she didn't have a pulse I just had to put her on her back," Wright said.



Trained in CPR and first aid, Wright sprung into action before medics arrived.

"She wasn't responding at all, obviously she wasn't breathing, but it took a few minutes before she started to breathe," Wright said. "Once we saw the eye movement, that's when we saw her taking breaths."

Witnesses said the driver blew past the school bus stop sign before hitting the 7-year-old.

The driver stayed on the scene. It's unclear if he will be charged.

Wright, who was sporting a black eye during the interview, said he was also hit on the same road by a driver who didn't see him while he was walking to school on Monday - marking two incidents on the same road in the same week.



"Just the fact that it happened right outside my house with a little girl half my age, size... it's scary," Wright said.

The speed limit is 35 mph, but people in the area said they would like to see speed bumps put into place.

Family members say Jayzlin Yeboah is in the second grade at Sabold Elementary School.

The Springfield School District released this statement on the accident:

"The Springfield School District is aware of a car accident that occurred on Woodland Avenue this afternoon involving a student from Sabold Elementary School. We have been in touch with family, and obviously, our hearts and prayers are with them. When and if additional information is available, permitted, and appropriate to be shared, we will do so accordingly. Thank you for your continued cooperation and support."

Jayzlin's father said his daughter remains at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia heavily sedated with a brain injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficspringfield township (delaware county)child injuredschool busgood samaritancrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Charges not expected in crash that killed teen in Holly Springs
Creedmoor man charged in deadly Caldwell County hit-and-run
Underage driver involved in Raleigh crash, police say
Police identify man killed in Fayetteville crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Path of potential tropical storm crosses North Carolina
NASA live: Watch historic first all female spacewalk
Historic site director stole $170K, police say
50K school buses recalled for potentially unsafe seats
Headed to NCDMV website? Make sure it's the real one
Michael Jordan medical clinic opens in Charlotte
Rocky Mount teen gathers toys to give away for Christmas
Show More
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
Blood drive happening at Morgan Street Food Hall
1 dead, another injured after shooting at Cary hotel
WEEKEND EVENTS: State Fair, fall festival & Oktoberfest
15-year-old Fayetteville girl found safe and unharmed
More TOP STORIES News