First-of-its-kind 'dynamic left turn' coming to 2 Triangle intersections

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- If other drivers already stress you out while you are behind the wheel, get ready to buckle your seat belt for a change that is sure to come with a learning curve.

The NCDOT will soon begin installation of a first-of-its-kind traffic signal called the 'dynamic left turn.' The agency will install two of these left turn signals in Cary and Clayton.



"The first time through is going to be something different and new, but we hope that every time after that we hope they adapt and understand the devices are not complicated," said Joe Hummer, state traffic management engineer for the DOT.

In Cary, drivers turning left onto Cary Parkway from eastbound Tryon Road will see changes to traffic design.

NCDOT explains how the 'dynamic left turn' will work and improve traffic flow



During peak hours, drivers will still be able to continue turning left using both available left turn lanes.

During slower times of the day, a large "X" will shine bright from the traffic signal indicating the rightmost left turn lane is not available for left turns; only the inner left turn lane.

"We estimate the total savings at Tryon Rd and Cary Pkwy to be about two thousand vehicle hours per year. That's the equivalent of a full year of labor for somebody," Hummer said.

In Clayton, drivers turning left on U.S. 70 Business at Town Center Boulevard into the Walmart shopping center will also see a left-turn change.

The NCDOT said the goal is to decrease travel time for drivers.

"Most of the day, there is not enough traffic going left to require the use of both left-turn lanes," a press release said.

"This is the first time in the world that this type of configuration has been tried," Hummer said.
