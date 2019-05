EMBED >More News Videos Tractor-trailer crash closes I-85 near Hillsborough (Credit: Nathan Hall)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The left lane of I-85 near NC-86 in Orange County is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into another vehicle Saturday afternoon, NCDOT said.According to the NCDOT alert, the incident started just before 1 p.m.The NCDOT alert also said it happened near mile marker 165.The tractor-trailer is currently on its side on I-85 N.NCDOT said there are injuries but the number is unknown at this time.Officials said the road will be closed for at least two more hours.Eyewitness video shows the aftermath of the crash.