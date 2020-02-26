Tractor-trailer crashes into Peace Street bridge in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A tractor-trailer crashed into and got stuck under the Peace Street bridge in Raleigh on Wednesday.
It happened around 8 a.m. at the bridge located near North West Street.
This is far from the first time the Peace Street bridge caught an unsuspecting driver. Back in 2014, the ABC11 I-Team investigated the bridge after a string of crashes.
The investigation found crashes happening at the bridge as far back as the 1960s.
