Traffic

Tractor-trailer crashes into Peace Street bridge in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A tractor-trailer crashed into and got stuck under the Peace Street bridge in Raleigh on Wednesday.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the bridge located near North West Street.

This is far from the first time the Peace Street bridge caught an unsuspecting driver. Back in 2014, the ABC11 I-Team investigated the bridge after a string of crashes.

The investigation found crashes happening at the bridge as far back as the 1960s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleightrafficbridgetruck crash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
Have you ever heard of a tuba museum? It's right here in Durham
Dense Fog Advisory extended for much of NC, Virginia
Veterans job fair to be held at Raleigh hotel
How NC is preparing for possible coronavirus cases
NC wrestler becomes first female to win state championship
Show More
Goldsboro man accused in shooting taken into custody
DirecTV text scam uses gift cards to target customers
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Los Angeles
AP Fact Check: South Carolina Democratic debate
Durham senate candidates face off for chance to make history
More TOP STORIES News