TRAFFIC

Tractor-trailer overturns, closes US-64 in Nash County

An overturned tractor-trailer has closed parts of US 64 in Nash County.

Both directions are closed near North Old Carriage Road and Nash Community College.


Drivers should expect delays. A posted detour is available; however, drivers could also use Sandy Cross Road.



Crews should have the road reopened by 7 a.m.
