Tractor-trailer overturns, closes US-64 in Nash County

Both directions are closed near North Old Carriage Road and Nash Community College.
Tractor Trailer overturned causing both directions of US 64 closed.#abc11#nashcounty pic.twitter.com/UMGlJJTbUm— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) December 3, 2018
Drivers should expect delays. A posted detour is available; however, drivers could also use Sandy Cross Road.
Northbound lanes detour around the closure of US 64.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/ljThwRtdv2— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) December 3, 2018
Crews should have the road reopened by 7 a.m.