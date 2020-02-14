Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Crash closes 3 lanes of I-40 East near RDU Airport

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several lanes of I-40 East are closed after a crash on Thursday morning.

The crash is between Airport Blvd. and the I-540 interchange. The accident occurred near Raleigh Durham International Airport. Cameras appeared to show serious backups. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were at the scene.



It's not known how many vehicles were involved or if there were injuries. ABC11 is working to learn more.

There were several crashes on our traffic map Thursday morning as heavy rain hit the area.



For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) on Twitter.
