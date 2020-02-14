Current Triangle traffic: Crash closes 3 lanes of I-40 East near RDU Airport

The crash is between Airport Blvd. and the I-540 interchange. The accident occurred near Raleigh Durham International Airport. Cameras appeared to show serious backups. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were at the scene.
Look at this crash. This is I-40 EB between Airport Blvd. and I-540. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/iFtFb8VFvC— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) April 30, 2020
It's not known how many vehicles were involved or if there were injuries. ABC11 is working to learn more.
There were several crashes on our traffic map Thursday morning as heavy rain hit the area.
JUST LOOK AT THE CRASH COUNT IN WAKE COUNTY ALONE. #ABC11 #TRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/t2yYJq5ISX— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) April 30, 2020
For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) on Twitter.