Current Triangle traffic: Deadly crash closes New Bern Ave.

The crash happened just near the intersection of New Bern Ave. and Corporation Parkway around 2:50 a.m. Raleigh police say an 'underage occupant' was taken to the hospital, where they died. Another person had minor injuries. The car appears to be a white sedan.
Initially all closed, one lane of inbound traffic on New Bern Ave. has since reopened. Duke Energy is making repairs to the utility pole. Police are investigating.
Traffic Alert 🚨: Inbound traffic at New Bern Ave. & Corporation Pkwy currently blocked due to single vehicle crash. Motorists are being diverted onto Corporation Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/SFfuiuQLZw— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) June 24, 2020
For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) on Twitter.