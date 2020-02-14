Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Deadly crash closes New Bern Ave.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One person died in a Raleigh crash on Wednesday morning after a car hit a utility pole.

The crash happened just near the intersection of New Bern Ave. and Corporation Parkway around 2:50 a.m. Raleigh police say an 'underage occupant' was taken to the hospital, where they died. Another person had minor injuries. The car appears to be a white sedan.

Initially all closed, one lane of inbound traffic on New Bern Ave. has since reopened. Duke Energy is making repairs to the utility pole. Police are investigating.



