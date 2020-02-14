Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Glenwood Ave closed in both directions near Crabtree Mall

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Glenwood Avenue is closed in both directions after a crash brought down a power pole in front of Crabtree Mall.

According to officials, two cars collided, sending one into the pole. Both cars were wrapped in the power lines that fell--one car flipping in the road.

Both drivers went to the hospital with minor injuries.



Duke Energy is working to fix the power pole.

For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) on Twitter.
