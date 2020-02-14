Current Triangle traffic: Glenwood Ave closed in both directions near Crabtree Mall

According to officials, two cars collided, sending one into the pole. Both cars were wrapped in the power lines that fell--one car flipping in the road.
Both drivers went to the hospital with minor injuries.
Horrible crash closes Glenwood Avenue between Lead Mine and Creedmoor Road. I 440 WB to I 40 to Durham or Six Forks to Strickland to Westgate. #ABC11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/ylgWvxlFPm— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) July 3, 2020
Duke Energy is working to fix the power pole.
