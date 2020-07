Current Triangle traffic: Glenwood Ave closed in both directions near Crabtree Mall

Horrible crash closes Glenwood Avenue between Lead Mine and Creedmoor Road. I 440 WB to I 40 to Durham or Six Forks to Strickland to Westgate. #ABC11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/ylgWvxlFPm — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) July 3, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Glenwood Avenue is closed in both directions after a crash brought down a power pole in front of Crabtree Mall.According to officials, two cars collided, sending one into the pole. Both cars were wrapped in the power lines that fell--one car flipping in the road.Both drivers went to the hospital with minor injuries.Duke Energy is working to fix the power pole.For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner ( @kimdeanerabc11 ) on Twitter.