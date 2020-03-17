Traffic

Lanes reopen on I-95 in Harnett County following 4-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of traffic have reopened on Interstate 95 after a four-vehicle crash in Harnett County on Tuesday morning.



The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. near Dunn, close to exit 73, closing three lanes all morning.



A tractor-trailer, a landscaping truck and two cars were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported, according to officials on the scene.



Two southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed for hours.



Congestion remains and drivers can use Highway 301 as an alternate route.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficharnett countydunni 95traffichighwaystraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Fort Bragg civilian employee tests positive for COVID-19
Treasury secretary says Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks'
Fatal 2-car crash closes All American Freeway in Fayetteville
3rd Mt. Olive student dies in Wayne County crash
LIST | Where students can get meals during coronavirus scare
UNC tells students to leave dorms due to COVID-19 concerns
LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery
Show More
Panthers, Cam Newton working together to seek trade
Texas county won't follow 'illegal' restaurant closures
Texas restaurant gets $9.4K tip to help wait staff
Tom Brady announces he's moving on from New England
Kentucky Derby now set for September due to virus
More TOP STORIES News