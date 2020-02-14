Current Triangle traffic: New Bern Ave. closed after crash

The crash happened just near the intersection of New Bern Ave. and Corporation Parkway. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Inbound traffic is blocked on New Bern Ave. while police investigate.
Traffic Alert 🚨: Inbound traffic at New Bern Ave. & Corporation Pkwy currently blocked due to single vehicle crash. Motorists are being diverted onto Corporation Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/SFfuiuQLZw— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) June 24, 2020
