Current Triangle traffic: New Bern Ave. closed after crash

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Part of New Bern Avenue in Raleigh is closed after a crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just near the intersection of New Bern Ave. and Corporation Parkway. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Inbound traffic is blocked on New Bern Ave. while police investigate.



