Current Triangle traffic: New Bern Ave. closed after deadly crash

Traffic Alert 🚨: Inbound traffic at New Bern Ave. & Corporation Pkwy currently blocked due to single vehicle crash. Motorists are being diverted onto Corporation Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/SFfuiuQLZw — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) June 24, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One person died in a Raleigh crash on Wednesday morning after a car hit a utility pole.The crash happened just near the intersection of New Bern Ave. and Corporation Parkway around 2:50 a.m. Raleigh police say an 'underage occupant' was taken to the hospital, where they died. Another person had minor injuries. The car appears to be a white sedan.Inbound traffic is blocked on New Bern Ave. while police investigate. Duke Energy is making repairs to the utility pole.For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner ( @kimdeanerabc11 ) on Twitter.