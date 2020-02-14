Current Triangle traffic: New Bern Ave. closed after deadly crash

The crash happened just near the intersection of New Bern Ave. and Corporation Parkway around 2:50 a.m. Raleigh police say an 'underage occupant' was taken to the hospital, where they died. Another person had minor injuries. The car appears to be a white sedan.
Inbound traffic is blocked on New Bern Ave. while police investigate. Duke Energy is making repairs to the utility pole.
Traffic Alert 🚨: Inbound traffic at New Bern Ave. & Corporation Pkwy currently blocked due to single vehicle crash. Motorists are being diverted onto Corporation Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/SFfuiuQLZw— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) June 24, 2020
