Current Triangle traffic: Poole Road closed after driver plows SUV through utility pole

Authorities tell ABC11 a Suzuki SUV plowed through the pole and ended up on its side in the front yard of a home on Poole Road. Raleigh police are looking for the driver involved.
Repairs will have to be made to powerlines and trash and recycling materials were strewn about the area after the vehicle also hit trash and recycle bins.
Poole Road remains closed near Sunnybrook. Active police presence and utility poles down will most likely keep it closed this morning. #ABC11 #Traffic pic.twitter.com/IuTHmxCHdI— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) July 17, 2020
