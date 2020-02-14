Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Poole Road closed after driver plows SUV through utility pole

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A section of Poole Road is closed near Donald Ross Drive in Raleigh after a driver hit a utility pole in a residential area overnight.

Authorities tell ABC11 a Suzuki SUV plowed through the pole and ended up on its side in the front yard of a home on Poole Road. Raleigh police are looking for the driver involved.

Repairs will have to be made to powerlines and trash and recycling materials were strewn about the area after the vehicle also hit trash and recycle bins.


ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.

