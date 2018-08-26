Traffic Alert: Raleigh road closed overnight Sunday

A section of Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh is closed for a sewer repair.The City of Raleigh closed both southbound lanes in the 500 block of Sunnybrook Road between Winslow Ridge Drive and Poole Road.The left northbound lane, which merges traffic into the right lane will also be closed overnight Sunday.The work is expected to be complete by 6:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27.Drivers should expect delays around the work site and try to avoid the area.Customers in this area should not experience any interruption of service.