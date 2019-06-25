CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drivers on Interstate 85 near Creedmoor experienced heavy traffic because of a crash that closed the highway.
The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed in the area of US-15 for a couple of hours. The road reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Traffic remains congested, and at one point was backed up for at least three miles after the crash, which happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Video from Chopper 11 HD showed a white SUV that crashed into a guardrail.
A washing machine also apparently fell off a trailer that was attached to a truck.
It's unclear whether there were any injuries.
Although all the lanes are open, traffic remains backed up for nearly five miles, the NCDOT said. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Traffic backed up for miles after crash on I-85 northbound near Creedmoor
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News