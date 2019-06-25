Traffic

Traffic backed up for miles after crash on I-85 northbound near Creedmoor

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drivers on Interstate 85 near Creedmoor experienced heavy traffic because of a crash that closed the highway.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed in the area of US-15 for a couple of hours. The road reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Traffic remains congested, and at one point was backed up for at least three miles after the crash, which happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Video from Chopper 11 HD showed a white SUV that crashed into a guardrail.

A washing machine also apparently fell off a trailer that was attached to a truck.

It's unclear whether there were any injuries.

Although all the lanes are open, traffic remains backed up for nearly five miles, the NCDOT said. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
