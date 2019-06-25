Drivers on Interstate 85 near Creedmoor are experiencing heavy traffic due to a crash that has closed the highway.
The northbound lanes of the interstate are closed in the area of US-15.
Traffic is backed up for at least three miles due to the crash, which happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Video from Chopper 11 HD shows a white SUV that crashed into a guardrail.
A washing machine also apparently fell off a trailer that was attached to a truck.
It's unclear if there were any injuries.
Traffic backed up for miles due to crash on I-85 northbound near Creedmoor
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News