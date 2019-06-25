Traffic

Traffic backed up for miles due to crash on I-85 northbound near Creedmoor

Drivers on Interstate 85 near Creedmoor are experiencing heavy traffic due to a crash that has closed the highway.

The northbound lanes of the interstate are closed in the area of US-15.

Traffic is backed up for at least three miles due to the crash, which happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Video from Chopper 11 HD shows a white SUV that crashed into a guardrail.

A washing machine also apparently fell off a trailer that was attached to a truck.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficgranville countycar crashcar accidenttraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'A game-changer:' $1.9B complex will house soccer stadium in downtown Raleigh
If you get one of these in the mail, federal law requires you to respond
Crabtree Valley Mall wants to build 30-story mixed-use tower
Girl Scout dies, 3 hurt after tree falls at Indiana camp
State lawmakers introduce budget without Cooper's demands
Search underway for Virginia toddler missing for more than a day
Police chief: Suspect who shot 10-month-old 'had no remorse'
Show More
'Still in shock:' Death of 85-year-old Korean War vet ruled homicide
Nearly half of US workers need side gig to stay afloat, survey finds
Bailey's 'Share the Love' donates to NC food bank for every ring sold
New White House press secretary announced
Mom handed lifeless 2-month-old baby at daycare, police say
More TOP STORIES News