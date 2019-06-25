Traffic backed up for miles due to crash on I-85 northbound near Creedmoor

Drivers on Interstate 85 near Creedmoor are experiencing heavy traffic due to a crash that has closed the highway.The northbound lanes of the interstate are closed in the area of US-15.Traffic is backed up for at least three miles due to the crash, which happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.Video from Chopper 11 HD shows a white SUV that crashed into a guardrail.A washing machine also apparently fell off a trailer that was attached to a truck.It's unclear if there were any injuries.