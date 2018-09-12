RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --With potential heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Florence forecast to blow into the Triangle, GoTriangle, GoRaleigh, GoCary and GoDurham are altering bus service schedules through Thursday and at least Friday.
On Thursday, GoRaleigh and GoCary plan to run regular service and GoTriangle and GoDurham will run Sunday-level service until 5 p.m.
Routes that start after 5 p.m. will not run for any system. Sunday-level service for GoTriangle means express routes will not run Thursday.
On Friday, every agency is suspending service until further notice. Once it's safe to resume service, transit agencies will post information on their websites and social media channels and email customers who have signed up for alerts.
Chapel Hill Transit already has announced it will suspend all service Thursday and Friday.
Sign up for alerts and check service notices at gotriangle.org, goraleigh.org, gocary.org and godurhamtransit.org. Riders also are encouraged to download the TransLoc Rider app.
For additional questions or if you can't access the online information, call our GoTransit Regional Information Center at (919) 485-7433.
Do you need to fill up your own vehicle?
Use the GasBuddy app to help track fuel availability in North Carolina.