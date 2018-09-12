TRAFFIC

Transit agencies suspending bus service starting Thursday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

With potential heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Florence forecast, week, GoTriangle is adjusting its schedule.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
With potential heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Florence forecast to blow into the Triangle, GoTriangle, GoRaleigh, GoCary and GoDurham are altering bus service schedules through Thursday and at least Friday.

On Thursday, GoRaleigh and GoCary plan to run regular service and GoTriangle and GoDurham will run Sunday-level service until 5 p.m.

Routes that start after 5 p.m. will not run for any system. Sunday-level service for GoTriangle means express routes will not run Thursday.

FULL HURRICANE FLORENCE COVERAGE

On Friday, every agency is suspending service until further notice. Once it's safe to resume service, transit agencies will post information on their websites and social media channels and email customers who have signed up for alerts.

Chapel Hill Transit already has announced it will suspend all service Thursday and Friday.

Sign up for alerts and check service notices at gotriangle.org, goraleigh.org, gocary.org and godurhamtransit.org. Riders also are encouraged to download the TransLoc Rider app.

For additional questions or if you can't access the online information, call our GoTransit Regional Information Center at (919) 485-7433.

Do you need to fill up your own vehicle?

Use the GasBuddy app to help track fuel availability in North Carolina.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichurricane florencehurricanegas pricesgas stationnorth carolina newsbustransportationNCRaleighDurhamCaryChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Art takes a pizza the sidewalk in downtown Raleigh
I-40 Fortify project virtually done but remains a work zone for miles
3 dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
NCDOT sets schedule for public input on I-440 interchange improvements
More Traffic
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: More than 10 million under storm watch or warning
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a disaster like Hurricane Florence
Some Raleigh residents being urged to leave home ahead of Florence
1-3 million outages expected across North and South Carolina, Duke Energy says
Cumberland County emergency shelters now open
Experts: Storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along coast
Hurricane Florence: Strong winds a threat for North Carolina
Show More
Florence is 'going to be a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast': FEMA
Hurricane Florence worries survivors of Hurricane Matthew
Autopsy: Three found dead in Durham pool accidentally drowned
When is 'gouging' not really gouging?
WakeMed bringing in extra staff for increased volume
More News