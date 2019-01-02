Trooper shot at driver who tried to run over him in Brunswick Co.

A state trooper shot at a driver who tried to run over him during a traffic stop, State Highway Patrol said.The traffic stop happened around 9 p.m. on New Year's Day on NC-130 near Shallotte.State Highway Patrol said the driver accelerated toward the trooper during the traffic stop in an effort to get away. That's when the trooper opened fire on the driver.The driver was found a short time later at the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. The extent of the driver's injuries have not been released; neither has the driver's name.The state trooper has not been identified at this time. He has been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation into what happened, which is agency protocol for any officer-involved shooting.