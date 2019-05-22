Traffic

Truck driver charged in crash on I-85

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A truck driver is facing charges after his car carrier crashed on Interstate 85 near the Durham and Orange county line.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning and backed up traffic for several miles.

The crash closed northbound I-85 near Highway 70 until 11:30 a.m.

Troopers told ABC11 the car carrier was at fault after failing to slow down while approaching traffic. They said he then ran off of the right side of the road, hit a guardrail on the bridge, travel back onto the road and then hit a guardrail on the left side of the bridge.



Some of the cars on the back of the truck came loose. One flipped over the guardrail and into a southbound lane of I-85.

One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver has not been identified; however, he has been charged with failure to secure a load and failure to reduce speed.
