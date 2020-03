EMBED >More News Videos RAW VIDEO: Tractor trailer fire closes northbound bounds of I-95 near Dunn.

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor-trailer carrying hay crashed and caught on fire Friday, prompting the closure of northbound lanes of I-95 in Harnett County.All lanes of I-95 North are closed near Exit 75, Jonesboro Road, near Dunn as fire crews worked the scene.The road is expected to remain closed until at least 6 p.m., the NCDOT said.Drivers are advised to take Exit 73 to US-421 South, Turn right onto US-421 South. Follow US-421 South to NC-242 North, Turn left onto NC-242 North, and continue on NC-242 North to reaccess I-95.