Tractor-trailer hauling sugar to Krispy Kreme gets stuck under Raleigh's Peace Street Bridge

RALEIGH -- Another tractor-trailer became trapped under Raleigh's Peace Street Bridge Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m.

According to police, the truck was hauling sugar to Krispy Kreme when it hit the bridge.



Peace Street is currently closed between West Street and Glenwood Avenue.

There were no injuries or charges filed.

