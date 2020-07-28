Tractor-trailer load catches fire in crash on US Highway 264 in Zebulon

Zebulon -Working veh fire ,tractor trailer loaded with wheat straw. 264 W flyover ramp to 64 W. Hopkins tanker requested. Ops03 h pic.twitter.com/p5F5oldW2q — Raleigh Wake Scanner (@RaleighScan) July 28, 2020

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Traffic was stalled on US Highway 264 in Zebulon on Tuesday morning after a trailer load on a tractor-trailer caught fire on a ramp.The right lane is closed on the ramp from US-264 West to US-64 West because of the fire. Raleigh police say the trailer is loaded with wheat straw and was still burning around 8 a.m.In Granville County, Interstate 85 south is closed after a crash involving several vehicles. The wreck is near NC-56 at Mile Marker 191. Chopper11 HD captured emergency vehicles at the scene. Traffic was backed up over three miles.The circumstances of both crashes are not known. ABC11 is working to learn more.