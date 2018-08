Northbound lanes on US-1 in Chatham County are closed following a multi-vehicle wreck in Chatham County.The incident happened Friday morning on US-1 near Old US-1 just after 7:30.Officials have yet to comment on how the incident occurred.Chopper 11HD was over the scene and saw that a dirt truck from Dirt Cheap Sand, Rock & Mulch, Inc. and an SUV were involved.Minor injuries have been reported.The road is expected to reopen around 1 p.m.