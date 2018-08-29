Two people are dead after a crash that closed both sides of Interstate 40 in Johnston County Wednesday afternoon.
Six people were injured in the crash.
It happened around 12 p.m. near NC 210.
A total of 10 vehicles were involved in the crash -- including two tractor-trailers.
Ten ambulances responded to the scene.
Most of the injured patients were taken to WakeMed for treatment.
Both directions of the highway are still closed. The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed into the night.
