Two people are dead after two crashes that closed both sides of Interstate 40 in Johnston County Wednesday afternoon.Six people were injured in the crashes.Sgt. Mike Baker told ABC11 that troopers were investigating one crash on I-40 near NC 210 when a second crash happened.The second crash caused the most damage, he said.A total of 10 vehicles were involved between the two crashes -- including two tractor-trailers.Ten ambulances responded to the scene.Most of the injured patients were taken to WakeMed for treatment.Both directions of the highway are still closed. The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed into the night.