TRAFFIC

Two dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston County

EMBED </>More Videos

Two crashes left two people dead and six hospitalized.

By
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Two people are dead after two crashes that closed both sides of Interstate 40 in Johnston County on Wednesday afternoon.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Six people were injured in the crashes.

Sgt. Mike Baker told ABC11 that troopers were investigating one crash on I-40 near NC 210 when a second crash happened.

The second crash caused the most damage, he said.



A total of 9 vehicles were involved between the two crashes -- including a tractor-trailer and a flatbed utility truck hauling lumber.

The driver of the truck carrying lumber failed to reduce speed for stopped traffic, Baker said, striking several vehicles causing a chain-reaction of multiple vehicle crashes.

Ten ambulances responded to the scene.

Most of the injured patients were taken to WakeMed for treatment.

All lanes of I-40 east remain closed and expected to be closed into the night. The left lane of the westbound lanes remains closed. It is expected to reopen by 8 p.m.

The NCDOT said people headed to Johnston County, McGee Crossroads and the Benson area should consider these alternate routes:

  • N.C. 50

  • Cleveland Road to McLemore Road to Raleigh Road, which reaches U.S. 301

  • U.S. 64 East to either Smithfield Road or Wendell Falls Parkway

  • Take U.S. 70 (Clayton Bypass) at Exit 309 to I-95, then head south on I-95 to reach Benson

  • Get off at Exit 312 and use N.C. 42
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashcar accidentcrashtraffictraffic accidentI-40road closuretraffic fatalitiesJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NCDOT sets schedule for public input on I-440 interchange improvements
Durham says it can cover light-rail plan funding gap
Part of Guess Road in Durham closed after car hits power pole
Fort Bragg soldier killed when truck hits his motorcycle in Fayetteville
More Traffic
Top Stories
Snapchat video shows young children smoking, two NC women arrested
Cat with rabies bites two children and dog in Raleigh
Florida sheriff: Shooting involving Uber driver is 'classic stand your ground case'
Raleigh's renovated Moore Square on track for April opening
Gov. Cooper petitions NC Supreme Court to drop controversial amendment proposals
UPS driver faces un-bear-able obstacle in Asheville
11-year-old dies after being left in hot car in her driveway
Man killed during break-in, officer-involved shooting in Tarboro
Show More
Nurse fired after posting about measles patient on Facebook
Baby 'graduates' from NICU in full cap and gown
Homeless man suing couple over $400,000 GoFundMe campaign
Tractor-trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
Bees swarming hot dog stand create Times Square spectacle
More News