N.C. 50



Cleveland Road to McLemore Road to Raleigh Road, which reaches U.S. 301



U.S. 64 East to either Smithfield Road or Wendell Falls Parkway



Take U.S. 70 (Clayton Bypass) at Exit 309 to I-95, then head south on I-95 to reach Benson



Get off at Exit 312 and use N.C. 42

Two people are dead after two crashes that closed both sides of Interstate 40 in Johnston County on Wednesday afternoon.Six people were injured in the crashes.Sgt. Mike Baker told ABC11 that troopers were investigating one crash on I-40 near NC 210 when a second crash happened.The second crash caused the most damage, he said.A total of 9 vehicles were involved between the two crashes -- including a tractor-trailer and a flatbed utility truck hauling lumber.The driver of the truck carrying lumber failed to reduce speed for stopped traffic, Baker said, striking several vehicles causing a chain-reaction of multiple vehicle crashes.Ten ambulances responded to the scene.Most of the injured patients were taken to WakeMed for treatment.All lanes of I-40 east remain closed and expected to be closed into the night. The left lane of the westbound lanes remains closed. It is expected to reopen by 8 p.m.The NCDOT said people headed to Johnston County, McGee Crossroads and the Benson area should consider these alternate routes: