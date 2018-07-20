TRAFFIC

Two dead in fatal crash in Johnston County

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video: Law officers investigate fatal crash in Johnston County. (WTVD)

By
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Two people were killed Friday night in a head-on crash in Johnston County. A third person was injured.

It happened about 9:15 p.m. on SR 1003 (Buffalo Road).

A man and woman traveling in one vehicle both died. Another person, in another vehicle, was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol told ABC11 that the two killed were not wearing seatbelts and that officers suspect alcohol was a factor.

The car containing the man and woman swerved across the middle of the two-lane road and struck a vehicle traveling southbound.

The road is closed. It is not expected to open until midnight or later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescrashjohnston county newsJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after wreck involving tractor-trailer
Durham neighbors fed up with 'dangerous road,' NCDOT getting involved
Overturned fuel tanker causes traffic headache in northern Wake County
Apex Police investigate serious crash that closes road
More Traffic
Top Stories
Death of Durham developer found with dog leash around his neck ruled homicide
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
Urban Ministries of Durham dealing with mildew, bed bug concerns
NC's first confirmed West Nile death of 2018 is in Cumberland County
Coyote fears have Raleigh neighborhood on alert
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
North Carolina law enforcement agencies join lip-sync battle fun
Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after wreck involving tractor-trailer
Show More
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
9 of 17 boat accident victims were from one family
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from hot car
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
More News