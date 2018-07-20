Two dead in fatal crash in Johnston County

Two people were killed Friday night in a head-on crash in Johnston County. A third person was injured.It happened about 9:15 p.m. on SR 1003 (Buffalo Road).A man and woman traveling in one vehicle both died. Another person, in another vehicle, was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.The Highway Patrol told ABC11 that the two killed were not wearing seatbelts and that officers suspect alcohol was a factor.The car containing the man and woman swerved across the middle of the two-lane road and struck a vehicle traveling southbound.The road is closed. It is not expected to open until midnight or later.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.