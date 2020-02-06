Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-440 in Raleigh after multi-vehicle crash

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wreck at I-440 eastbound at Capital Boulevard in Raleigh has two lanes blocked.

Two cars are involved and a white car appears to have smashed into a railing on the side of the road. Police and Emergency personnel are on the scene.

Earlier Thursday, authorities were investigating a serious accident at Highway 54 at TW Alexander Drive in the Research Triangle Park area on Thursday morning.

We're working to learn more about a crash in the RTP area.



Early indications show a moped was hit by a vehicle around 4:40 a.m. There is no information about injuries.

Authorities have set up road flares around the scene. The surrounding stretch of Highway 54 was closed, but has since reopened.



The State Highway Patrol is investigating.

In Raleigh, Brooks Avenue is closed between Mayview Road and Rosedale Avenue due to a water main break, causing problems for drivers around N.C. State University.



