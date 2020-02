Current Triangle traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-440 in Raleigh after multi-vehicle crash

EMBED >More News Videos We're working to learn more about a crash in the RTP area.

HAPPENING NOW: A very nasty commute on this rainy Thursday morning. Right now, DCSO is investigating a serious moped crash on 54 near TW Alexander in RTP. At least two people have been taken to the hospital. I’ll have a live look at 6:30 on #abc11 pic.twitter.com/L8bycj14dX — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 6, 2020

#Breaking-If you’re driving to @NCState today, you may have a longer commute. A water main break caused a closure on Brooks Avenue between Mayview Road and Rosedale Avenue in #Raleigh. @raleighpolice asking folks find alternate routes. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/oD38CO3zbf — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) February 6, 2020

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wreck at I-440 eastbound at Capital Boulevard in Raleigh has two lanes blocked.Two cars are involved and a white car appears to have smashed into a railing on the side of the road. Police and Emergency personnel are on the scene.Earlier Thursday, authorities were investigating a serious accident at Highway 54 at TW Alexander Drive in the Research Triangle Park area on Thursday morning.Early indications show a moped was hit by a vehicle around 4:40 a.m. There is no information about injuries.Authorities have set up road flares around the scene. The surrounding stretch of Highway 54 was closed, but has since reopened.The State Highway Patrol is investigating.In Raleigh, Brooks Avenue is closed between Mayview Road and Rosedale Avenue due to a water main break, causing problems for drivers around N.C. State University.For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner ( @kimdeanerabc11 ) on Twitter.