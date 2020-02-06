Current Triangle traffic: Two lanes blocked on I-440 in Raleigh after multi-vehicle crash

Two cars are involved and a white car appears to have smashed into a railing on the side of the road. Police and Emergency personnel are on the scene.
Earlier Thursday, authorities were investigating a serious accident at Highway 54 at TW Alexander Drive in the Research Triangle Park area on Thursday morning.
Early indications show a moped was hit by a vehicle around 4:40 a.m. There is no information about injuries.
Authorities have set up road flares around the scene. The surrounding stretch of Highway 54 was closed, but has since reopened.
HAPPENING NOW: A very nasty commute on this rainy Thursday morning. Right now, DCSO is investigating a serious moped crash on 54 near TW Alexander in RTP. At least two people have been taken to the hospital. I’ll have a live look at 6:30 on #abc11 pic.twitter.com/L8bycj14dX— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 6, 2020
The State Highway Patrol is investigating.
In Raleigh, Brooks Avenue is closed between Mayview Road and Rosedale Avenue due to a water main break, causing problems for drivers around N.C. State University.
#Breaking-If you’re driving to @NCState today, you may have a longer commute. A water main break caused a closure on Brooks Avenue between Mayview Road and Rosedale Avenue in #Raleigh. @raleighpolice asking folks find alternate routes. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/oD38CO3zbf— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) February 6, 2020
